Commerce Ministry has decided to extend existing foreign trade policy till March 31, 2022, says Union minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 16:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Commerce Ministry has decided to extend existing foreign trade policy till March 31, 2022, says Union minister Piyush Goyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Commerce Ministry
- Piyush Goyal
- Union
Advertisement