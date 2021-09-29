Cabinet approves Rs 4,400 crore capital infusion into Export Credit Guarantee Corp in 5 years: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:30 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
