Congress should leave armchair politics; if it is unable to fight BJP, we will do it: TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress should leave armchair politics; if it is unable to fight BJP, we will do it: TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Abhishek Banerjee
Advertisement