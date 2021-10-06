Farmers are being mowed down;name of union minister, his son is coming up but no action is being taken:Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur violence.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 10:29 IST
