India among few countries which has end-to-end technology in space sector: PM Modi at launch of Indian Space Association.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
India among few countries which has end-to-end technology in space sector: PM Modi at launch of Indian Space Association.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Space Association
- India
Advertisement