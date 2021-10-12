PM Modi cites govt's pro-women steps like law against 'triple talaq', 26-week maternity leave during his speech on NHRC foundation day.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi cites govt's pro-women steps like law against 'triple talaq', 26-week maternity leave during his speech on NHRC foundation day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- govt
Advertisement