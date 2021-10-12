Covid vaccine: Govt expert panel recommends emergency use authorisation for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the 2 to 18 age group: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Covid vaccine: Govt expert panel recommends emergency use authorisation for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the 2 to 18 age group: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covaxin in 2 to 18 age group: Sources.
- Govt
- Bharat Biotech's
- Covid
Advertisement