Tata Motors to raise USD 1 billion in passenger EV business at a valuation of up to USD 9.1 billion from TPG Rise Climate: Co statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 17:40 IST
Country: India
- India
