Left Menu

Next-generation infrastructure, multi-modal connectivity will boost India in 21st century, says PM Modi launching Gati Shakti.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 12:02 IST
Next-generation infrastructure, multi-modal connectivity will boost India in 21st century, says PM Modi launching Gati Shakti.
  • Country:
  • India

Next-generation infrastructure, multi-modal connectivity will boost India in 21st century, says PM Modi launching Gati Shakti.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021