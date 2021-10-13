Shardul Thakur replaces all-rounder Axar Patel in India's main squad for T20 World Cup. Patel placed in list of stand-by players: BCCI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Shardul Thakur replaces all-rounder Axar Patel in India's main squad for T20 World Cup. Patel placed in list of stand-by players: BCCI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- World Cup
- Thakur
- Axar Patel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Top US diplomat to travel to India on October 6, 7
US needs better ties with India to keep China, Taliban under check: Congressman
US foreign policy must be in concert with allies like India, Japan & Australia: Senator Menendez
India reports smallest rise in COVID-19 deaths since mid-March
Mahindra Rural Housing Finance partners with Vymo to launch LeadEx for digitising its distribution operations in rural India