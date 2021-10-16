Foreign policy has become diabolical instrument of electoral mobilization; we face serious challenges on borders: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Foreign policy has become diabolical instrument of electoral mobilization; we face serious challenges on borders: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
Advertisement