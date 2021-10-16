Govt's only answer for economic recovery is selling off national assets, its single-point agenda is 'sell, sell, sell': Sonia Gandhi
Govt's only answer for economic recovery is selling off national assets, its single-point agenda is 'sell, sell, sell': Sonia Gandhi.
