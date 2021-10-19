Congress to give 40 per cent of tickets to women in upcoming UP assembly polls: Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Congress to give 40 per cent of tickets to women in upcoming UP assembly polls: Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
