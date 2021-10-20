Amarinder Singh a patriot; BJP open to alliance with those who put nation's interests first: Party general secretary Dushyant Gautam to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
