Congress appoints Harish Chaudhary as in-charge for party affairs in Punjab relieving Harish Rawat.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress appoints Harish Chaudhary as in-charge for party affairs in Punjab relieving Harish Rawat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Punjab
- Harish
- Harish Chaudhary
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress foresees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff
Congress foresees short-term debt fix amid perilous standoff
Congress is seen as opposition in Uttar Pradesh: Salman Khurshid
Nepali Congress delegation to visit India
Why has UP govt not made arrests in Lakhimpur Kheri incident despite evidence? asks Trinamool Congress