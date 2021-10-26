Cong to undertake ideological training programme to counter 'propaganda' by ruling regime: Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 26-10-2021 15:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
