Maruti Suzuki India Q2 consolidated net dips 66 pc to Rs 487 cr; total revenue from operations up 10 pc at Rs 20,551 cr: Co statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki India Q2 consolidated net dips 66 pc to Rs 487 cr; total revenue from operations up 10 pc at Rs 20,551 cr: Co statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maruti Suzuki India Q2
Advertisement