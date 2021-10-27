We are happy SC has accepted to look into Pegasus matter; we will raise this issue again in Parliament and try to have a debate: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:02 IST
