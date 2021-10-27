Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, footballer Sunil Chhetri, cricketer Mithali Raj, hockey player P Sreejesh also picked for Khel Ratna.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, footballer Sunil Chhetri, cricketer Mithali Raj, hockey player P Sreejesh also picked for Khel Ratna.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunil Chhetri
- Mithali Raj
- Boxer Lovlina Borgohain
- Khel Ratna
- Sreejesh
Advertisement