Covid vaccination & tourism will go together in current scenario. Without it, tourism will not survive: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.
PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 28-10-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 12:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Covid vaccination & tourism will go together in current scenario. Without it, tourism will not survive: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G Kishan Reddy
Advertisement