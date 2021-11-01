Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection surges to Rs 1.30 lakh cr in October, second highest collection since implementation: Govt statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 13:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
