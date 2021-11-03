Urge Centre to issue advisory to Haryana, Punjab, UP to stop farm fires on Diwali so that people can breathe easy after festival: Gopal Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
