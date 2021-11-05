PM Modi credits Baba Kedar for reconstruction work carried out in Kedarpuri in sub-zero temperatures after devastating floods of 2013.
PTI | Dehradun/Kedarnath | Updated: 05-11-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 10:53 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi credits Baba Kedar for reconstruction work carried out in Kedarpuri in sub-zero temperatures after devastating floods of 2013.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Baba Kedar
- Kedarpuri
Advertisement