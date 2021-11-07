India knocked out of T20 World Cup after New Zealand enter semifinals with eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their last Super 12 game.
PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 07-11-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 18:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
