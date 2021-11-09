Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 standalone profit jumps over 8-fold to Rs 1,431.73 cr; revenue from ops up 15 pc at Rs 13,305.37 cr.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 13:41 IST
