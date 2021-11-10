Cabinet approves committed price support of Rs 17,408.85 crore to Cotton Commission of India: Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Cabinet approves committed price support of Rs 17,408.85 crore to Cotton Commission of India: Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cabinet
- Anurag Thakur
- Cotton Commission of India
Advertisement