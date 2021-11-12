Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah rested from India's home Test series against New Zealand.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:21 IST
