SC takes note of opening of schools in Delhi, asks authorities to take immediate measures like stopping vehicles, putting lockdown in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
SC takes note of opening of schools in Delhi, asks authorities to take immediate measures like stopping vehicles, putting lockdown in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement