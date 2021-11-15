Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP govt of compromising on quality of Purvanchal Expressway in bid to lower project cost.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP govt of compromising on quality of Purvanchal Expressway in bid to lower project cost.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
- Samajwadi Party
Advertisement