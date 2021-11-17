Anil Agarwal's Vedanta mulls group rejig; demerger, listing of aluminium, iron & steel, oil and gas businesses: Statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Anil Agarwal's Vedanta mulls group rejig; demerger, listing of aluminium, iron & steel, oil and gas businesses: Statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Agarwal's
- Vedanta
Advertisement