We welcome govt's decision to repeal three farm laws, will wait for announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures: SKM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 10:12 IST
- Country:
- India
