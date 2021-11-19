Congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly, were not fazed by cruelty with which BJP treated you: Mamata Banerjee on repealing of three farm laws.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 10:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly, were not fazed by cruelty with which BJP treated you: Mamata Banerjee on repealing of three farm laws.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement