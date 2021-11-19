This victory proves no matter which party or leader is there, your ego will not stand before people: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 12:12 IST
