Women's Tennis Association may pull out of China over Peng Shuai's disappearance

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it may not continue its activities in China, owing to tennis player Peng Shuai's questionable disappearance.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:49 IST
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it may not continue its activities in China, owing to tennis player Peng Shuai's questionable disappearance. WTA's reluctance to conduct activities in China is due to a lack of information on the disappearance of Peng. She had previously accused a prominent Chinese politician, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual abuse, reported Sputnik.

The tennis player on November 2, taking to social media, accused Zhang Gaoli of pressuring her into having sex, reported Sputnik. The said social media post along with Peng's social media presence was immediately eradicated. Reportedly, she stopped communicating and appearing in public.

Recently, WTA has insisted on an investigation into Peng's disappearance. Sputnik quoted WTA head, Steve Simon, as saying to CNN on Thursday, "We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it." Simon said that so far WTA has been unsuccessful in finding eng or any information related to her. As reported by Sputnik, Simon received an email from Peng wherein she mentioned that she was fine and has taken down sex violence allegations. The email was released on Wednesday by China's state-run broadcaster CGTN only in English, while national media have not covered it.

