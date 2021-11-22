Pramod Jain Bhaya retains mines and petroleum, Lalchand Kataria agriculture, Udailal Anjana cooperative in Rajasthan portfolio allotment.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:06 IST
