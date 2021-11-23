Govt should not only ensure legal guarantee for MSP but also provide regulation or law for ensuring procurement: Sachin Pilot to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt should not only ensure legal guarantee for MSP but also provide regulation or law for ensuring procurement: Sachin Pilot to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
Advertisement