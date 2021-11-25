SC directs Tripura SEC, DGP & Home Secretary to ensure booths are manned by sufficient CAPF personnel to ensure free and fair polls.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 11:43 IST
