With 97 km of stretch under driverless ops, Delhi Metro now 4th globally in that category, just marginally behind Kuala Lumpur: Hardeep Puri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
