Twelve Congress MLAs of Meghalaya have merged with the Trinamool Congress: Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:05 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
