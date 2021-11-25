Investments of Rs 34,000 cr to come to Noida Intern'l Airport; 1st phase to be complete in 2024: Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:35 IST
