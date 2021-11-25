SC tells Centre its EWS quota is very enabling and progressive kind of reservation and States must support Centre in its endeavour.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:49 IST
- Country:
- India
SC tells Centre its EWS quota is very enabling and progressive kind of reservation and States must support Centre in its endeavor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- States
Advertisement