Govt to review SOP on testing, surveillance of international passengers, especially from countries identified as 'at risk' category:MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 16:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt to review SOP on testing, surveillance of international passengers, especially from countries identified as 'at risk' category:MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
Advertisement