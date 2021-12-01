Northwest India received 107 pc more rainfall, South Peninsula 71 pc and country as a whole 48 pc more precipitation in Oct and Nov: IMD.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 13:23 IST
