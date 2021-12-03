Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai writes to Centre for calling meeting of environment ministers of states in NCR in view of pollution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai writes to Centre for calling meeting of environment ministers of states in NCR in view of pollution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopal Rai
Advertisement