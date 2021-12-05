First case of Omicron detected in Delhi. Man aged 37 returned from Tanzania, he's admitted to LNJP Hospital with mild symptoms: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:41 IST
