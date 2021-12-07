Will not accept govt's condition that cases against farmers will be withdrawn after agitation is called off: SKM's Balbir Singh Rajewal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 17:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Will not accept govt's condition that cases against farmers will be withdrawn after agitation is called off: SKM's Balbir Singh Rajewal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balbir Singh Rajewal
Advertisement