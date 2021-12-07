SPMRM growth clusters are playing a role reducing urban migration

Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM) was launched in the year 2016 in mission mode to develop 300 clusters in the country holistically by provisioning economic, social, and physical infrastructure facilities. The goal of SPMRM is development of a cluster of villages that preserve and nurture the essence of rural community life with focus on equity and inclusiveness without compromising with the facilities perceived to be essentially urban in nature, thus creating a cluster of 'Rurban villages. The main objectives of SPMRM are to stimulate local economic development, enhance basic services, and create well-planned Rurban clusters.

Under the Mission, presently, there are 109 tribal clusters and 191 non-tribal clusters under different stages of development across 28 States and 6 Union Territories (UTs) of the country. Out of 300 rurban clusters, 291 Integrated Cluster Action Plans (ICAPs) and 282 Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been developed by States /UTs with a proposed investment of Rs. 27,788.44 (Critical Gap Fund + Convergence Fund).

Following, significant achievements have been made:

i. An expenditure of Rs.15,072.34 crore, constituting 54.24% of the outlay has already been incurred.

ii. Out of total 76,973 projected works under the Mission, a total of 40,751 (55%) works are either completed or near completion stage.

iii.To propagate planned development, the planning notification has been done for 248 clusters.

iv. Regarding the objective of having 'sustainable planned development of rural habitat on spatial perspective' a spatial planning platform has been developed in collaboration with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics and Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Mentor institutions have been onboarded for providing technical assistance to States/UTs in implementation of the Mission apart from strengthening technological infrastructure in rural areas.

Therefore, Mission is achieving all its goals steadily despite its inherent complexity and uniqueness.

NITI Aayog, while evaluating the implementation of SPMRM, found that "SPMRM growth clusters are playing a role reducing urban migration by ensuring that basic infrastructure, utilities are provided and industrialization is promoted. It is very relevant for ensuring transformational developments as against transitional developments in India's rural development sector ...".

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)