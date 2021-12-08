It should be made clear to the world that today's India has capability and will to respond at a level that we deem appropriate: IAF Chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
It should be made clear to the world that today's India has capability and will to respond at a level that we deem appropriate: IAF Chief.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement