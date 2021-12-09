If farmers' demands are not fulfilled till Jan 15, we can take call on resuming protest: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 15:01 IST
If farmers' demands are not fulfilled till Jan 15, we can take call on resuming protest: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni.
