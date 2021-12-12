Govt has increased the amount that depositors can get from banks under stress to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh, covering 98 pc a/c holders: Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt has increased the amount that depositors can get from banks under stress to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh, covering 98 pc a/c holders: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
Advertisement